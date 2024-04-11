Pune Police Ban Transgenders From Demanding Money At Traffic Junctions (VIDEO)

Pune CP Amitesh Kumar | File Photo

Pune Police Commissioner Amitesh Kumar has issued orders prohibiting transgenders from congregating at traffic junctions and forcibly demanding money from commuters in the city. He stated that the order, under Section 144 of the CrPC, was issued in response to numerous complaints received by the police.

"We have issued a notification under Section 144 of CrPC prohibiting transgender individuals from congregating at traffic junctions and forcibly demanding money from motorists and commuters. Moreover, it has also been observed that transgenders and others visit houses and establishments during festivities, births, and deaths, and forcefully demand money beyond what people voluntarily offer," Kumar said.

Watch Video:

#WATCH | Pune: On the issue of Section 144 to ban transgenders for asking money on traffic signals, Pune CP Amitesh Kumar says, "We are issuing an order under Section 144 of the CrPC. We have noticed large-scale nuisance of transgender and beggars, especially on traffic junctions… pic.twitter.com/6dcO67OxA4 — ANI (@ANI) April 11, 2024

He added that the notification prohibits any such uninvited visits to houses, and any violation of this order shall be dealt with under Section 188 (Disobedience to order duly promulgated by a public servant), 143, 144, 147, 159, 268, 384, 385, 503, 504, 506, and/or relevant sections of the Maharashtra Police Act, as is relevant on a case-by-case basis.

According to the notification, this order shall remain in force with effect from April 12 until May 11 unless withdrawn earlier by the issuing authority.

Kumar had issued similar orders in Nagpur last year when he was the Commissioner of Police there.