 Pune: PMRDA Urges Removal of Unauthorised Hoardings To Prevent Accidents
Unauthorised hoardings in PMRDA areas, exceeding prescribed dimensions and height limits, especially those higher than the ceiling of high-rise buildings or along national highways, pose risks during summer winds and are strictly prohibited to prevent potential loss of life or financial damage.

Aakash SinghUpdated: Tuesday, March 19, 2024, 01:47 PM IST
article-image
Pune: PMRDA Urges Removal of Unauthorised Hoardings To Prevent Accidents | Representative Picture

The Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA) has issued an urgent directive, urging the immediate removal of all unauthorised and hazardous billboards, sky signs, boards, banners, and flexes within its jurisdiction. Concerned individuals are required to either remove these structures or obtain permission from PMRDA by March 31.

PMRDA has warned that it will take necessary action to remove such unauthorised hoardings promptly. Additionally, in case of accidents caused by these structures, legal action will be initiated against the responsible advertiser organisations, said Sunil Marle, Metropolitan Planner of PMRDA.

