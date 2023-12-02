 Pune: PMRDA Announces E-Auction For Prime Row Houses In Moshi Area; Check Dates Here
These row houses in sector number 6 Moshi Peth, plots 87 to 104, are up for lease for 80 years.

Aakash SinghUpdated: Saturday, December 02, 2023, 06:08 PM IST
Offering a unique opportunity for aspiring homeowners, Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA) has unveiled an E-auction for exclusive row houses in the Moshi area.

Deputy Collector Ramdas Jagtap revealed the registration deadline for auctioneers is December 27, 2023, with eligible participants announced on January 09, 2024.

The live e-auction is scheduled for January 10, 2024. With a prime location and modern amenities, these row houses are in high demand. The extended 80-year lease term enhances the investment appeal, providing a sense of stability and security. For more details, visit https://pmrda.gov.in or https://eauction.gov.in.

