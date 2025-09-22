 Pune: PMC's Rs 842.85 Crore Sewage Project Gets Administrative Approval
Pune: PMC's Rs 842.85 Crore Sewage Project Gets Administrative Approval

Pune: PMC's Rs 842.85 Crore Sewage Project Gets Administrative Approval

The central government will contribute Rs 252.86 crore, the state government will provide Rs 210.71 crore, while the PMC will invest Rs 20.49 crore

Indu BhagatUpdated: Monday, September 22, 2025, 06:58 PM IST
Pune: PMC's Rs 842.85 Crore Sewage Project Gets Administrative Approval | FPJ Photo

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC)'s ambitious sewage treatment project has received administrative approval with an estimated cost of Rs 842.85 crore. The initiative is part of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Amrit 2.0 campaign, under which sewage treatment projects are being implemented in 44 cities across Maharashtra.

For this project, the central government will contribute Rs 252.86 crore, while the state government will provide Rs 210.71 crore. The PMC will invest Rs 20.49 crore, and the remaining funds will be mobilised through public-private partnerships.

Officials said the project is expected to provide major relief to the citizens of Pune by improving sewage management and strengthening the city’s infrastructure.

The PMC administration had earlier identified a lack of basic sanitation facilities, such as sewage pipelines and treatment units, in these newly added villages. 

As part of the first phase, two detailed project reports were created for 16 villages. These reports received approval from the Maharashtra Jeevan Pradhikaran and were then submitted to the Urban Development Department for administrative sanction.

The plan includes laying 187 kilometres of internal sewage networks, 45 kilometres of main trunk lines, and 37 kilometres dedicated to maintenance and repair.

