 Pune: PMC Workers' Union to hold protest march on May 1
May 1 is celebrated as Maharashtra Day and International Workers' Day. The protest march will start from Shramik Bhavan and proceed to the Kamgar Putla.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, April 27, 2023, 09:17 PM IST
Pune Municipal Corporation Workers' Union has announced that it will hold a protest on May 1, at the Shramik Bhavan in Shivajinagar to draw attention to various issues faced by the workers. The Union is demanding the implementation of the old pension scheme, payment of Provident Fund (PF), and Employee State Insurance (ESI) for contract workers.

Demands of the Union

The Union is pressing for demands including the inheritance rights of permanent sanitation workers, payment of Provident Fund (PF) and Employee State Insurance (ESI) of contract workers on time, and the retention of daily workers.

The Union also demanded the implementation of the Old Pension Scheme for employees recruited after 2005 and the equalization of pay for employees appointed after January 1, 2016. The Union called for the filling of all vacant posts in the Corporation.

The Union also demanded the promotion of the heirs of workers as per their educational qualifications and the immediate reinstatement of stopped house rent, leave pay, and the bonus of contract workers.

