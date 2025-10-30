 Pune: PMC Under Fire As Dug-Up Road In Rasta Peth Puts Motorists At Risk - PHOTOS
e-Paper Get App
HomePunePune: PMC Under Fire As Dug-Up Road In Rasta Peth Puts Motorists At Risk - PHOTOS

Pune: PMC Under Fire As Dug-Up Road In Rasta Peth Puts Motorists At Risk - PHOTOS

The stretch, which connects several key roads, has been left with concrete debris and stagnant water, causing severe inconvenience to motorists and pedestrians alike

Indu Bhagat Ankit ShuklaUpdated: Thursday, October 30, 2025, 04:49 PM IST
article-image
Pune: PMC Under Fire As Dug-Up Road In Rasta Peth Puts Motorists At Risk - PHOTOS | Ankit Shukla

The busy Jawaharlal Nehru Road from Modern Chowk to Power House in Rasta Peth has turned into a nightmare for daily commuters after the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) dug up the road for laying new water pipelines and left the debris in the middle without barricading.

The stretch, which connects several key roads, has been left with concrete debris and stagnant water, causing severe inconvenience to motorists and pedestrians alike.

The ongoing work is part of the PMC Water Supply Department; however, the delay in restoring the dug-up road has forced two-wheelers to navigate through rough and slippery surfaces.

Read Also
VIDEO: Traffic Jams Persist On Pune-Mumbai Expressway Even After Diwali Vacations
article-image

Vinod Chate, a commuter speaking to The Free Press Journal, said, “The work should be done with proper planning and dedicated time. The area is not barricaded and is left for commuters to travel in the muddy area. If someone falls and meets with an accident, who will be responsible for the accident?”

FPJ Shorts
Delhi Crime Season 3 OTT Release Date: Know When & Where To Watch Shefali Shah, Huma Qureshi's Thriller Web Series
Delhi Crime Season 3 OTT Release Date: Know When & Where To Watch Shefali Shah, Huma Qureshi's Thriller Web Series
Aditya Birla Capital Q2 Profit Falls 13 Per Cent To ₹882.5 Crore; NBFC Arm, Digital Platforms Show Strong Growth
Aditya Birla Capital Q2 Profit Falls 13 Per Cent To ₹882.5 Crore; NBFC Arm, Digital Platforms Show Strong Growth
Fact Check: VIDEO Of Huge Pile Of Used Condoms Found At Delhi's Girls PG Are Fake; Here's The Shocking Truth
Fact Check: VIDEO Of Huge Pile Of Used Condoms Found At Delhi's Girls PG Are Fake; Here's The Shocking Truth
Pimpri-Chinchwad: BJP Yuva Morcha Maharashtra President Anup More Resigns Amid Assault Case Controversy
Pimpri-Chinchwad: BJP Yuva Morcha Maharashtra President Anup More Resigns Amid Assault Case Controversy

Ramesh Patil, a local shop owner near the chowk, said, “The ongoing work has led to huge dust entering the shop. The construction work should be done at night. Authorities should ensure proper coordination between departments before digging roads. Contractors are responsible and should complete the work appropriately. PMC should ensure the road will be rebuilt properly."

Read Also
Pune University Flyover Update: All You Need To Know About Baner-Shivajinagar Stretch Opening
article-image

Meanwhile, speaking to FPJ, Aniruddha Pawaskar, Chief Engineer, Road Department, PMC, said, "The work of the water supply department is going on at Rasta Peth, and the department has assured that the roads will be restored."

FPJ contacted the head of the water department, PMC, Nandkumar Jagtap, for a comment. He said, “The work is going on in that stretch, and the roads will be reinstated once the work is finished. The entire road will be reconstructed again as the cycle track has been proposed on the same stretch; therefore, we will finish the work at the earliest.”

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Pimpri-Chinchwad: BJP Yuva Morcha Maharashtra President Anup More Resigns Amid Assault Case...

Pimpri-Chinchwad: BJP Yuva Morcha Maharashtra President Anup More Resigns Amid Assault Case...

Pune: Citizens Raise Alarm Over Illegal RMC Plants In Bavdhan Budruk; No Action Despite Complaints

Pune: Citizens Raise Alarm Over Illegal RMC Plants In Bavdhan Budruk; No Action Despite Complaints

Despite Appeals, Pune RTO Gets Only 2 Complaints Against Private Operators For Inflated Fares During...

Despite Appeals, Pune RTO Gets Only 2 Complaints Against Private Operators For Inflated Fares During...

NCP (SP) Rohit Pawar Accuses BJP Of Launching 'Operation Lotus Part 2' To Break Its Own Allies Shiv...

NCP (SP) Rohit Pawar Accuses BJP Of Launching 'Operation Lotus Part 2' To Break Its Own Allies Shiv...

Pune: PMC Under Fire As Dug-Up Road In Rasta Peth Puts Motorists At Risk - PHOTOS

Pune: PMC Under Fire As Dug-Up Road In Rasta Peth Puts Motorists At Risk - PHOTOS