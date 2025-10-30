Pune: PMC Under Fire As Dug-Up Road In Rasta Peth Puts Motorists At Risk - PHOTOS | Ankit Shukla

The busy Jawaharlal Nehru Road from Modern Chowk to Power House in Rasta Peth has turned into a nightmare for daily commuters after the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) dug up the road for laying new water pipelines and left the debris in the middle without barricading.

The stretch, which connects several key roads, has been left with concrete debris and stagnant water, causing severe inconvenience to motorists and pedestrians alike.

The ongoing work is part of the PMC Water Supply Department; however, the delay in restoring the dug-up road has forced two-wheelers to navigate through rough and slippery surfaces.

Vinod Chate, a commuter speaking to The Free Press Journal, said, “The work should be done with proper planning and dedicated time. The area is not barricaded and is left for commuters to travel in the muddy area. If someone falls and meets with an accident, who will be responsible for the accident?”

Ramesh Patil, a local shop owner near the chowk, said, “The ongoing work has led to huge dust entering the shop. The construction work should be done at night. Authorities should ensure proper coordination between departments before digging roads. Contractors are responsible and should complete the work appropriately. PMC should ensure the road will be rebuilt properly."

Meanwhile, speaking to FPJ, Aniruddha Pawaskar, Chief Engineer, Road Department, PMC, said, "The work of the water supply department is going on at Rasta Peth, and the department has assured that the roads will be restored."

FPJ contacted the head of the water department, PMC, Nandkumar Jagtap, for a comment. He said, “The work is going on in that stretch, and the roads will be reinstated once the work is finished. The entire road will be reconstructed again as the cycle track has been proposed on the same stretch; therefore, we will finish the work at the earliest.”