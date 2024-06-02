Pune: PMC to Prioritise Road Widening at 33 Key Spots to Ease Traffic Congestion |

In a bid to reduce the traffic congestion across the city, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has announced plans to prioritise the development of 33 crucial spots for road widening, which according to the civic body will benefit the commuters and will reduce the traffic congestion.



The road department of PMC and police have identified 33 chronic traffic congestion spots after conducting inspection and extensive study termed the Road Safety Improvement Plan based on inputs from the citizens and the traffic department. Both the department collectively came up with the recommendation to improve road safety and ensure smooth commutes.



PMC commissioner Dr Rajendra Bhosale said, "We have identified more than 30 spots in the city, which will be developed under road widening initiative to reduce the traffic congestion. These sports have been identified, we have to make few changes and for some spots we even need a redevelopment to make the roads wide. The rework will include the removal of poles from some spots, adding few signals and u turns. Our team has inspected the areas and we are going to start the work to solve the traffic congestion.

Here's what PPMC chief said

Bhosale said the civic body and the police department will soon have a meeting to pick the junctions. "As per the study conducted by PMC and police department, most of the junctions could be easily decongested by conducting minor changes like fixing the traffic signal and shifting encroachments away from the road. In some stretches, we have found that even by reducing the footpath size, the traffic flow can be smoothened."



These places on priority

According to the PMC while all the roads have to be decongested, the initial work would begin with the roads in Koregaon park. PMC will fix the missing road link from Gangadham to Tullanagar on Baner sus Road. Ahmednagar road, Wagholi, Pune-Solapur road, Navle bridge, are amongst those that will be fixed. However, most of this work would include fixing proper signage, shifting bus stops to the position, and making a footpath. or concrete dividers, increasing the height of the divider controlling speeding, setting up a proper turning radius, removing temporary encroachments and fixing proper markings on roads along with zebra crossings to smoothen traffic.