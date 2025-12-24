Pune: PMC Polls Gather Momentum With Sale Of Nearly 3,000 Nomination Forms | File Photo

The election process for the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) General Elections 2025–26 gathered momentum on Tuesday with a strong response to the sale of nomination forms across the city. According to the PMC data, a total of 2,886 nomination forms were sold on the first day through 15 Returning Officer offices established for the election of 165 corporators from 41 wards.

Among all centres, the Kasba–Vishrambagwada Returning Officer’s office recorded the highest sale with 300 nomination forms, reflecting keen political activity in the area. In contrast, the Kondhwa–Yewalewadi office reported the lowest takers, with 51 forms sold.

Ward-wise sale of nomination forms on December 23 is as follows:

• Yerawada–Kalas–Dhanori: 195

• Nagar Road–Vadgaon Sheri: 195

• Kothrud–Bavdhan: 194

• Aundh–Baner: 73

• Shivajinagar–Ghole Road: 275

• Late Bapusaheb Dhole Patil Road: 175

• Hadapsar–Mundhwa: 199

• Wanawadi–Ramtekdi: 199

• Bibwewadi: 221

• Bhavani Peth: 191

• Kasba–Vishrambagwada: 300

• Warje–Karvenagar: 221

• Sinhagad Road: 197

• Dhankawadi–Sahakarnagar: 200

• Kondhwa–Yewalewadi: 51

Despite the sale of forms, no nomination papers were filed by any candidate in any Returning Officer’s office on the first day, officials confirmed.

Meanwhile, the PMC Election Office has activated various Model Code of Conduct enforcement teams across the municipal limits. These teams will monitor violations and ensure that the election process is conducted in a free, fair, transparent and fearless manner, in line with the norms for the PMC General Elections 2025–26.