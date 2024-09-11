Pune: PMC Installs Tanks at 18 Major Ghats for Eco-Friendly Visarjan |

The 15 ward offices of the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) have meticulously planned initiatives to ensure smooth and clean festivities on Ganesh Visarjan day across the city. The civic offices have planned public cleanliness campaigns in their respective areas, along with arrangements for medical support along the procession routes.

Additionally, officials have made provisions for containers, Nirmalya Kalash disposal, insecticide spraying, and efficient management of fire brigade personnel at immersion ghats.

PMC sprayed insecticide at the ghats, as well as riverbank immersion locations and areas around rivers and lakes.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

PMC mentioned in a press statement that for safety and security, lifeguards have been appointed, robust security systems have been implemented, electrical generators are on standby for quick repairs, and acoustic systems are in place to enhance the celebration’s ambience.

The civic body has made the necessary preparations for the immersion of Ganesh idols across the city and at 18 major ghats along the rivers. Repairs and painting have been done at the immersion ghats along the riverbanks, and iron tanks, Nirmalya collection pots, immersion ponds, lighting arrangements at the ghats, and garbage disposal plans have been organized.

Idol donation drive

The PMC is promoting the idea of donating idols instead of immersing them, and citizens are encouraged to donate as many idols as possible. The one-and-a-half-day Ganesh immersion proceeded with great enthusiasm and peace. In the immersion ponds set up by 15 regional offices, 2,722 idols were immersed, while 7,627 idols were immersed in iron tanks. A total of 11,446 Ganesh idols were immersed, including 1,097 collected idols. Additionally, approximately 13,375.75 kilograms of Nirmalya (floral offerings) were collected.

In areas where there are no rivers, lakes, or wells, immersion ponds and iron tanks have been set up. Lifeguards have been appointed, and officials and staff have been assigned in two shifts, with security arrangements, electrical generators, sound systems, and immediate repairs to water and sewage pipelines being managed by dedicated staff. Sound and lighting systems have been arranged, and public restrooms, mobile toilets, and notice boards have been set up.

Citizens are advised not to immerse idols in any river or lake (natural water sources). Nirmalya should be handed over to the municipal corporation’s system or placed in the Nirmalya pots. Daily garbage collectors will also collect Nirmalya from households.