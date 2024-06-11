Pune: PMC Employees Pledge To Donate Eyes On International Eye Donation Day |

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) organised a special programme on International Eye Donation Day (June 10) to raise awareness about eye donation.

PMC's Health Department held the event at the old auditorium in the main building of the civic body. PMC Commissioner Dr Rajendra Bhosale and Additional Commissioner (General) Ravindra Binawade, along with other employees, attended the event. The programme was conducted under the guidance of Acting Medical Health Officer Kalpana Baliwant, and the entire team pledged to donate their eyes.

Head of Ophthalmology at Kamala Nehru Hospital, Dr Hemant Todkar, emphasised, “Everyone should take the initiative to donate eyes. Eye donation is the best donation. Everyone should understand and dispel the misconceptions about eye donation and come forward to donate.”

PMC's Bharat Ratna Atal Bihari Vajpayee Medical College Assistant Professor, Dr Sachin Pandhare, explained the process of eye donation, who can donate eyes, the misconceptions about eye donation, who cannot donate eyes, and the rules of eye donation, providing detailed guidance on the subject.

Assistant Health Officer of PMC Health Department, Dr Vaishali Jadhav, Assistant Health Officer Dr Suryakant Deokar, Assistant Health Officer Dr Manisha Naik, Medical Officer Sheetal Gumgol, Medical Officer Dr Rahul Ghuge, and Assistant Professor at Bharat Ratna Atal Bihari Vajpayee Medical College, Shailesh Katare, along with officers and employees from various departments, were present.