 Pune: PMC Employees Pledge To Donate Eyes On International Eye Donation Day
e-Paper Get App
HomePunePune: PMC Employees Pledge To Donate Eyes On International Eye Donation Day

Pune: PMC Employees Pledge To Donate Eyes On International Eye Donation Day

PMC's Health Department held the event at the old auditorium in the main building of the civic body

Indu BhagatUpdated: Tuesday, June 11, 2024, 04:52 PM IST
article-image
Pune: PMC Employees Pledge To Donate Eyes On International Eye Donation Day |

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) organised a special programme on International Eye Donation Day (June 10) to raise awareness about eye donation.

PMC's Health Department held the event at the old auditorium in the main building of the civic body. PMC Commissioner Dr Rajendra Bhosale and Additional Commissioner (General) Ravindra Binawade, along with other employees, attended the event. The programme was conducted under the guidance of Acting Medical Health Officer Kalpana Baliwant, and the entire team pledged to donate their eyes.

Read Also
Sunetra Pawar Should Be Sent To Rajya Sabha, Given Place In Modi Govt: NCP's Pune Unit Demands
article-image

Head of Ophthalmology at Kamala Nehru Hospital, Dr Hemant Todkar, emphasised, “Everyone should take the initiative to donate eyes. Eye donation is the best donation. Everyone should understand and dispel the misconceptions about eye donation and come forward to donate.”

PMC's Bharat Ratna Atal Bihari Vajpayee Medical College Assistant Professor, Dr Sachin Pandhare, explained the process of eye donation, who can donate eyes, the misconceptions about eye donation, who cannot donate eyes, and the rules of eye donation, providing detailed guidance on the subject.

Read Also
Pune Porsche Crash Case: Vishal Agarwal Booked In One More Cheating Case At Wakad
article-image

Assistant Health Officer of PMC Health Department, Dr Vaishali Jadhav, Assistant Health Officer Dr Suryakant Deokar, Assistant Health Officer Dr Manisha Naik, Medical Officer Sheetal Gumgol, Medical Officer Dr Rahul Ghuge, and Assistant Professor at Bharat Ratna Atal Bihari Vajpayee Medical College, Shailesh Katare, along with officers and employees from various departments, were present.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Pune: PMC Employees Pledge To Donate Eyes On International Eye Donation Day

Pune: PMC Employees Pledge To Donate Eyes On International Eye Donation Day

Pune: Blacklist Contractors Who Failed To Complete Pre-Monsoon Work, Says Supriya Sule

Pune: Blacklist Contractors Who Failed To Complete Pre-Monsoon Work, Says Supriya Sule

Unseasonal Rains Cause Severe Crop Losses in Nanded, ₹2.39 Crore Compensation Proposed

Unseasonal Rains Cause Severe Crop Losses in Nanded, ₹2.39 Crore Compensation Proposed

Ashok Chavan's Leadership Questioned After BJP's Lok Sabha Loss in Nanded

Ashok Chavan's Leadership Questioned After BJP's Lok Sabha Loss in Nanded

JEE Advanced 2024: Pune's Aakash-Trained Pupils Secure Top Ranks

JEE Advanced 2024: Pune's Aakash-Trained Pupils Secure Top Ranks