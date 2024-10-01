 Pune People's Co-op Bank Honored for 0% NPA and Excellence in Urban Co-operative Banking
The bank was recognized for achieving 0% NPA and for its excellence in banking over two consecutive years, 2022-23 and 2023-24, while also training a maximum number of employees through the association. Minister of State for Co-operation and Civil Aviation, Murlidhar Mohol, was honored at the event.

Press ReleaseUpdated: Tuesday, October 01, 2024, 04:09 PM IST
Pune District Urban Co-operative Banks Association Ltd. awarded Pune People's Co-op Bank for its exceptional performance in urban co-operative banking during a ceremony held at Rajiv Gandhi E-Learning School in Sahakarnagar, Pune.

The bank was recognized for achieving 0% NPA and for its excellence in banking over two consecutive years, 2022-23 and 2023-24, while also training a maximum number of employees through the association. Minister of State for Co-operation and Civil Aviation, Murlidhar Mohol, was honored at the event.

Adv Subhash Mohite, Managing Director Subhash Nade, Bipin Kumar Shah, Subhash Gandhi, Nisha Karpe, Sanjeev Aswale, Vishwanath Jadhav, and Managing Board member Arun Dahake accepted the awards, with Chief Executive Officer Sanjay Bhondve and other senior officers also in attendance.

With 21 branches, the bank has successfully operated for 72 years, prioritising security, transparent transactions, and customer satisfaction. It offers modern services such as UPI, IMPS, a mobile banking app, Rupay ATMs, QR Codes, NACH, and a cloud-based system for data security.

Additionally, the RBI has approved the bank to open branches in Baramati and Walaj (Sabhajinagar), with all processes completed. The new branches will soon be operational, offering UPI Lite, Rupay contactless ATM cards, a separate IFSC code, and direct membership, as noted by Adv. Subhash Mohite.

