 After EY Pune Tragedy, HDFC Bank Employee Dies In Lucknow Office, Colleagues Allege Work Pressure; Akhilesh Yadav Calls It ‘Extremely Worrying’
Sadaf Fatima, a HDFC bank employee, had a regular day at work until the tragic moment when she collapsed after what colleagues described as a sudden fall from her chair.

G R MukeshUpdated: Wednesday, September 25, 2024, 01:11 PM IST
article-image
After the EY Pune Tragedy, another corporate death in Lucknow has come to the limelight mounting work pressure. This time, Sadaf Fatima, an additional deputy vice-president at HDFC Bank’s Vibuti Khand branch, collapsed and died after reportedly falling from her chair at work, according to various media reports.

The Incident at HDFC Bank

Sadaf Fatima, a HDFC bank employee, had a regular day at work until the tragic moment when she collapsed after what colleagues described as a sudden fall from her chair. According to various media reports, Sadaf was immediately rushed to a hospital but was declared dead upon arrival.

Some colleagues mentioned that she had taken medication shortly before the incident. A post-mortem is being conducted to determine the exact cause of death.

As per various media reports, some of the colleagues of Sadaf Fatima hinted that she had been under significant work pressure.

Akhilesh Yadav Reacts: ‘Extremely Worrying’

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav expressed deep concern over the rising workplace stress in India. Following the news of Sadaf Fatima’s death, Yadav took to X, formerly Twitter to share his thoughts.

In his post, Yadav wrote, "The news of the death of a female HDFC employee in Lucknow after falling from her chair in the office due to work pressure and stress is extremely worrying.”

"Such news is a symbol of the current economic pressure in the country. All companies and government departments will have to think seriously in this regard. This is an irreparable loss of the country's human resources. Such sudden deaths bring the working conditions under question. The real measure of the progress of any country is not the increase in the figures of services or products but it is how mentally free, healthy and happy a person is," he added.

Furthermore, he wrote, "Due to the failed economic policies of the BJP government, the business of companies has reduced so much that to save their business, they make fewer people do many times more work. The BJP government is as much responsible for such sudden deaths as the statements of BJP leaders that mentally demoralize the public."

These two heartbreaking deaths have reignited debates over India’s corporate work culture.

