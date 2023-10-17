Pune: Passengers Injured As Sinhagad Express Stops Ahead Of Its Usual Location At Pimpri Station |

Passengers found themselves in a chaotic situation at Pimpri Railway Station when the Sinhagad Express, a heavily used train between Pune and Mumbai, failed to stop at the usual location at Pimpri station, resulting in two passengers sustaining serious injuries.

On Tuesday morning, the Sinhagad Express proceeded for some distance without stopping at its usual location, leaving passengers in a panic. As the train was speeding, some passengers fell onto the platform, resulting in serious injuries to two of them.

The Sinhagad Express, known for its popularity among daily commuters between Pune and Mumbai, departs from Paune Railway Station at 6:05 am, ultimately reaching Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) in Mumbai at 9:55 am. This train typically makes scheduled stops at various stations along the route, including Shivajinagar, Khadki, Pimpri, Chinchwad, Lonavala, Karjat, Kalyan, and Dadar.

