Pune: Parth Pawar's Cousin, Digvijay Patil, Questioned By Pimpri-Chinchwad Police In The Mahar Watan Land Scam | VIDEOS

Pune: Parth Pawar's Cousin, Digvijay Patil, Questioned By Pimpri-Chinchwad Police In The Mahar Watan Land Scam

Pimpri-Chinchwad: In a major update to the Mundhwa Mahar Watan Land Scam in Pune, Digvijay Patil, a partner of Amadea Enterprises LLP and cousin of Ajit Pawar’s son Parth Pawar, was questioned by Pimpri-Chinchwad Police on Monday. Digvijay Patil made a visit to the Bavdhan Police Station under the Pimpri-Chinchwad Police Commissionerate (PCPC), and his statement was recorded.

Watch Videos:

According to available details, Ravindra Taru, the sub-registrar, was detained by the Bavdhan Police on 8th December late at night. Sheetal Tejwani was detained by the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of Pune Police on 3rd December. Two cases involving Amadea Enterprises LLP were registered -- one at Bavdhan Police Station and the other at Khadak Police Station.

Sheetal Tejwani and Digvijay Patil are named in both cases. Despite Tejwani being arrested by EOW almost two weeks ago, the police didn't move to arrest Patil. However, a notice was served to him by the Pimpri-Chinchwad Police, where he was asked to visit the Bavdhan Police Station to record his statement.

‘Statement Will Be Analysed’

On Monday morning, Patil, accompanied by his lawyers, went to Bavdhan Police Station and was interrogated. Police recorded his statement, and he was questioned by police for over three hours.

Speaking about this to the media, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone 2) Vishal Gaikwad said, “Digvijay Patil was present at the Bavdhan Police Station on Monday. We have recorded his statement. His statement will be analysed, and an investigation is ongoing. After that, we will decide whether to arrest or not.”

DCP Gaikwad also said an additional four days of police custody of suspended sub-registrar Taru have been secured by the police. With Sheetal Tejwani’s police custody bound to expire on Monday, Pimpri-Chinchwad Police will try to get her custody, said the police.

What's The Case?

It was alleged last month that there were irregularities in the sale of around 40 acres of government-owned Mahar Watan land in Mundhwa, Pune, which is legally restricted from private transfer. Multiple FIRs have been registered, including one at Bavdhan Police Station.

Investigators allege that the land was illegally sold for nearly Rs 300 crore using forged or invalid permissions. Sheetal Kishanchand Tejwani, the power of attorney holder for the original Watandars, is accused of facilitating the sale, misleading investigators, and concealing financial details. She has been arrested in another land scam in Bopodi by Pune Police, whose case was registered at Khadak Police Station.

Ravindra Balkrushna Taru, a suspended sub-registrar, is accused of improperly registering the sale deed outside the land’s jurisdiction and has also been arrested. Digvijay Patil, partner in buyer firm Amadea Enterprises LLP, is named for his alleged roles in the conspiracy. Amadea Enterprises LLP was the buying party in the case. Parth Pawar, a partner in the firm, is not named in the FIRs, though his exclusion is under judicial scrutiny.