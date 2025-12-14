Pune: ₹1,000-Crore Tenders Issued For Pawana & Indrayani River Rejuvenation Projects In Pimpri-Chinchwad | Sourced

Pimpri-Chinchwad: The ambitious river rejuvenation project, undertaken for the conservation and cleanliness of the Pawana River and Indrayani River, has now reached a decisive stage as tenders worth Rs 1,000 crore have been released for the conservation project. Pawana River is the lifeline of Pimpri-Chinchwad city, as the Pawana dam provides the majority of water supplied to the city. Meanwhile, the Indrayani River holds a special place of faith for the Warkari sect.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA from Bhosari, Mahesh Landge, announced this. He said that after Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis sanctioned Rs 526 crore for the Indrayani River Rejuvenation Project within the limits of the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC), the Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA) has now issued various tenders worth approximately ₹1,000 crore for the conservation of both the Pawana and Indrayani rivers.

This project encompasses the entire stretch from the source to the confluence of both the Pavana and Indrayani rivers. The Indrayani confluences with the Bhima river at Bhima Koregaon, while the Pawana first confluences with the Mula river near Dapodi, then it becomes the Mula river itself. The project will also include the construction of Sewage Treatment Plants (STPs), sewerage schemes, pollution control, and river rejuvenation work at necessary locations along the banks.

MLA Mahesh Landge presented the issue of the “Namami Indrayani” and Pavana River Rejuvenation Projects before the state government. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis responded positively to the project. Follow-up is underway regarding administrative approval, technical approval, and securing funds from the central and state governments.

Notably, a revised Detailed Project Report (DPR) has been prepared to implement the river rejuvenation project desired by environmentalists, social organisations, and experts in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad. This ensures the project moves toward practical implementation rather than remaining just on paper.

MLA Mahesh Landge had said previously that river conservation demands collective effort, not political blame. He drew the government’s attention to the matter during Assembly sessions. Now, the government is taking concrete steps for the rejuvenation of all three rivers, Pavana, Indrayani, and Mula, from their source to their confluence. As a result, the river rejuvenation project is now in sight for environmental lovers and the citizens of Pimpri-Chinchwad.

Speaking about this, MLA Landge said, “The Pavana and Indrayani are not just rivers; they are the lifelines of Pimpri-Chinchwad. The conservation and cleanliness of these rivers is not a political issue but a question of the health of future generations and the sustainable future of the city. Under the leadership of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, with the cooperation of the government, guidance from experts, and participation from citizens, we are committed to completing this river rejuvenation project, from source to confluence, effectively and within the stipulated time through PCMC, PMC, and PMRDA.”