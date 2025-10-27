Pune: Opposition Demands Action Against Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis & Union MoS Murlidhar Mohol Over Controversial Jain Land Deal | Sourced

Pune: The controversy surrounding the Seth Hirachand Nemchand Smarak Trust (SHNT) Jain Boarding House land deal has taken a serious turn with opposition leaders demanding cancellation of the deal and action against those responsible in a protest on Monday.

Opposition criticised the Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis and Union Minister of State for Cooperation and Civil Aviation and Pune MP Muralidhar Mohol. They accused him of having links with the alleged irregularities in the land deal. The issues triggered a political protest on the road by the opposition, including activists and workers of the Indian National Congress and Nationalist Congress Party - Sharadchandra Pawar (NCP-SP).

Acting on the issue, the opposition leaders have given a letter to the Charity Commissioner, Pune Division, notifying them that the sale of this charitable land to Gokhale Builders was a “grave sin” committed. They also alleged involvement of certain political leaders and officials from the Charity Commissioner’s office.

The opposition cited irregularities and misrepresentation in the approval process, urging the government to cancel the sale permission and register criminal cases against the responsible officials and politicians. The letter further warned that if no action is taken, the matter will be pursued in the Bombay High Court and the Supreme Court.

Arvind Shinde, Pune City President of Congress, speaking to the media, said, "Minister Murlidhar Mohol has been lying to the public and the Jain community for the last many days. This has been proved again after he got an email from Gokhale Builders. If Mohol was not involved in the land deal of the Jain Community, then why did Gokhale Builders send him an email? Was the land deal happening with the blessings of Minister Mohol?" Also criticising the Charity Commissioner, Arvind Shinde questioned how, within 15 days, the permission was given and also alleged that even CM Fadnavis is involved in this.

Prashant Jagtap, NCP-SP Pune City President, criticising the ruling party, expressed, "In the whole matter, MP Murlidhar Mohol and CM Devendra Fadnavis are the accused in our point of view. The doubt is clear from an email from the builder, Gokhale. We are here to protest against the scam. A case should be registered against the involved individuals, whether they are ministers or even the Chief Minister himself."

Ravindra Dhangekar, targeting the Union MoS Mohol, said, "Pune is known as an educational hub. Unfortunately, in the city, there are few people who are utilising their power, putting it in the name of the builder and trying to grab the lands belonging to student wellness. I can send the proper documents if anyone wants them as proof."

Meanwhile, in another development, M/s Gokhale Landmarks LLP has sent an email to the Jain Housing Board's trustees cancelling the sales deed. The deal was called shady by the opposition and members of the Jain community due to its rushed conclusion, lower value compared to the market rate, and plans of commercial redevelopment, as the property was meant for charitable purposes. It is being said that Mohol used his influence so that Gokhale Landmarks received the land, as Mohol was a former partner with them. Dhangekar has written to PM Narendra Modi regarding this, seeking Mohol's resignation from the Union MoS post.