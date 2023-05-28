Pune: 'One Week One Lab' program concludes at NCL |

The "One Week One Lab" program at CSIR-NCL concluded on Saturday, marking a successful event that provided valuable insights into the latest research and developments in key scientific areas. The six-day theme-based event showcased the laboratory's cutting-edge research, expertise, and facilities to stakeholders.

A major highlight of the program was the exhibition gallery that displayed NCL's technologies and their social impact. Throughout the week, attendees had the opportunity to participate in thematic talks, panel discussions, a symposium, a start-up expo, skill development programs, and a science outreach program for school students. Additionally, a group of research students organized a fun-filled event called 'Avekshan'.

We proudly declare the conclusion of the incredible 'One Week One Lab' campaign at CSIR-NCL!

Thank you to all the brilliant minds who participated, explored, and pushed the boundaries of science with us. @CSIR_IND @AshishLele3467 @DrNKalaiselvi @rameshmashelkar @Nitsy10 #OWOL pic.twitter.com/Kt0nOCjcJh — CSIR-National Chemical Laboratory (@csir_ncl) May 27, 2023

One Week One Lab

The "One Week One Lab" campaign, launched by Minister of Science & Technology, Dr Jitendra Singh, aimed to showcase the technological breakthroughs and innovations in CSIR labs. CSIR-NCL specifically focused on its Thematic Roadmap, which encompassed areas such as Clean Energy, Circular Economy, Sustainable Chemical Industry, Bio-therapeutics, C1 Chemistry, Biomass, and Agritech.

The program commenced on 22nd May 2023 with an inauguration ceremony featuring Chief Guest Dr Pramod Choudhary, Founder and Chairman of Praj Industries. Over the course of the six days, attendees had the privilege of attending thematic talks delivered by leading experts in various fields. These talks covered topics such as the practical difficulties in the implementation of Hydrogen and possible solutions, the energy transition journey with new developments, major challenges in Indian agriculture, and biomass valorization.