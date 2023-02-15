Pune: On Valentine's Day, 'one billion rising' against increasing incidents of violence against women

Pune: As Valentine's Day is observed as ‘Love Day’, women in Pune took out a rally to spread awareness about the rising number of incidents of violence against women worldwide. On the day when ‘love’, is celebrated, the women took to the streets making noise for a noble cause.

“IN the year 2021 Eve Ensler spreading the word of love against the violence against women across the globe appealed for ‘One Billion raising’. The movement spread like wildfire in various 200 countries across the world and since then we too in Pune take rallies or public gatherings to spread awareness on violence against women '', said Shraddha, member of NGO Abhivyakti.

Women during 'one billion rising' March on Feb 14 | FPJ

𝗢𝗻𝗲 𝗯𝗶𝗹𝗹𝗶𝗼𝗻 𝘄𝗼𝗺𝗲𝗻 𝗮𝗰𝗿𝗼𝘀𝘀 𝘄𝗼𝗿𝗹𝗱 𝘀𝘂𝗯𝗷𝗲𝗰𝘁𝗲𝗱 𝘁𝗼 𝘃𝗶𝗼𝗲𝗻𝗰𝗲 𝗶𝗻 𝘀𝗼𝗺𝗲 𝘄𝗮𝘆

She said, “according to a United Nations’ survey one in three women are subjected to violence which means that nearly one billion women worldwide are subjected to physical, mental or financial violence.”

In our country too, the number of cases of violence against women are increasing day-by-day. Recently, we came to know that even the women players were sexually assaulted. In the last few years the situation is getting worse”, said Shruti Kakade who had participated in the rally.

Shraddha said, “after Covid-19 pandemic, the first eight months of the year 2021 showed that there had been a 46% increase in the violence against women in our country. During the pandemic when lockdown was imposed, there were thousands of cases of violence against women. As many as 1.37 lakh women faced domestic violence in 2021 say police who have registered these offences.

The movement ‘One billion raising’, is to give support and confidence to the women who are facing violence. Through this movement we appeal to the society to resist and oppose any kind of violence against women and people in general”, said Shraddha.

𝗗𝗮𝘁𝗮 𝗼𝗻 𝘃𝗶𝗼𝗹𝗲𝗻𝗰𝗲 𝗮𝗴𝗮𝗶𝗻𝘀𝘁 𝘄𝗼𝗺𝗲𝗻:

· Every 96 seconds, women face one or the other type of violence

· Every five minutes at least one woman face violence either by her husband or get molested by relatives

· Every 3 minutes, a girl is subjected to cheap and lewd comments

· Every 15 minutes, a woman or girl is the victim of rape

· Every 70 minute a woman is the victim of dowry