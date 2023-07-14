Pune: Noisy Restaurants Trouble Kalyani Nagar Residents |

Residents of Kalyani Nagar are currently grappling with a range of challenges stemming from a well-known restaurant located in the Nandanvan area. This establishment's consistent disregard for local regulations has created significant concerns among the community, causing problems such as noise pollution and traffic congestion.

According to a resident interviewed by Free Press Journal, the primary issue revolves around the restaurant's persistent disturbance caused by excessively loud music throughout the day. "This continuous noise pollution severely affects the quality of life for residents in close proximity to the establishment," he added.

"In addition to disrupting the peaceful environment, the loud music violates regulations prohibiting daytime noise disturbances. The disturbance particularly affects senior citizens, children, and individuals who work during the day. The resident cited Article 21 of the constitution, which guarantees the right to live in peace, and stressed the need for strict action against playing loud music during daytime hours," said one resident.

Inadequate parking space

Another concern voiced by residents is the inadequate parking space provided by the restaurant. "Customers resort to haphazard parking on the road, leading to traffic congestion and inconvenience for drivers and pedestrians alike. This disregard for parking regulations exacerbates congestion in the area, compromising the safety of residents and road users," highlighted one resident.

Residents have also expressed worry about instances of unruly behavior exhibited by intoxicated customers associated with the restaurant. "These disturbances occur both during the day and at night, creating a distressing and hostile environment for local residents. Furthermore, the restaurant's staff engages in loud conversations after working hours, disturbing residents' peace, even late into the night," a resident told FPJ.

In response to these issues, a frustrated Kalyani Nagar resident has submitted a complaint to Police Commissioner Ritesh Kumar. The resident believes that the Yerwada police have been ineffective in establishing a peaceful environment in Kalyani Nagar, despite receiving multiple noise-related complaints over the years.

DCP Traffic Vijay Magar has made efforts to address the restaurant's violations by conducting a community meeting and personally reviewing the traffic situation. While some residents appreciate these efforts, others express disappointment that the situation has not improved despite intervention.

Given these concerns, residents are urging the relevant authorities and local law enforcement agencies to promptly address these issues and ensure that the restaurant complies with regulations while respecting the well-being of the community.

