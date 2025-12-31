 Nashik: Cleanliness Drive To Begin Jan 3 Ahead of 2027 Simhastha Kumbh Mela; Commissioner Shekhar Singh Urges Citizens To Join
Commissioner Singh was speaking at a meeting held at the Nashik–Trimbakeshwar Kumbh Mela Authority Hall

Milind SajgureUpdated: Wednesday, December 31, 2025, 05:56 PM IST
article-image
Nashik: The Simhastha Kumbh Mela will be held at Nashik–Trimbakeshwar in 2027. Cleanliness will play a vital role in making this Kumbh Mela clean, green, and environmentally friendly. A cleanliness drive will be launched from Trimbakeshwar city on January 3, 2026, and citizens and institutions in large numbers should participate and make this campaign successful, appealed Commissioner of the Kumbh Mela Development Authority, Shekhar Singh.


Commissioner Singh was speaking at a meeting held at the Nashik–Trimbakeshwar Kumbh Mela Authority Hall. On this occasion, NIMA President Ashish Nahar, CREDAI Secretary Tushar Sankelcha, District Government Hospital Medical Officer Dr. Dayanand Deshmukh, Principal of Trimbakeshwar Government Industrial Institute Dr. N.B. Gurule, Rahul Deshmukh, Dr. Prafull Kamble, Prof. Yogesh Wankhede of MET Bhujbal Knowledge City, Prof. Dr. Ranveer Korke, Prof. Dr. Sunil Mahajan of Sandip Foundation, Secretary of the National Real Estate Development Council Shantanu Deshpande, Balasaheb Mane of Swadesh Foundation, Prof. Deepak Patil of Guru Gobind Singh College, Prof. Ganesh Wagh, Prof. D.S. Chaudhary of GES & R.H. Sapat College, Harit Kumbh Committee member Sanket Medhekar, along with representatives from various colleges, educational institutions, and social service organizations were present.


Commissioner Singh informed that the cleanliness drive will commence at 8.00 a.m. on Saturday, January 3, 2026, in Trimbakeshwar city. Special cleanliness activities will be carried out at Sangam Ghat and the Gautam Talav area, the Vetale Maharaj Temple area, the Akhada Parking area, Nivrutti Maharaj Chowk, and Gautam Talav Bridge.

The campaign will involve government departments along with voluntary organisations, civil society organisations and volunteer groups, religious trusts and social organisations, youth and community-based organisations, NGOs working in health, water, sanitation and hygiene sectors, college volunteers, student committees, residents’ welfare associations and local community volunteers, as well as adventure and trekking groups supporting the Brahmagiri/Trimbak region. Commissioner Singh added that for future cleanliness drives as well, contributions from institutions through Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) funds will be important for the availability of funds.

Commissioner Singh also appealed to social service organisations to extend substantial support by providing cleaning tools such as brooms, dustbins, shovels, placards, masks, gloves, cloth bags, T-shirts, handwashing materials, sanitisers, and other sanitation supplies to participating citizens.
During the meeting, ideas and suggestions regarding the cleanliness drive from representatives of social service organisations, colleges, and industrial institutions were also gathered.

