Maha: Cases Against Two Private Schools in Pune for Operating Without Permission

Cases Against Two Private Schools in Pune for Operating Without Permission

Cases were registered against the management of two private schools in Pimpri Chinchwad area of Pune district after it came to light that these educational institutions were allegedly running without permissions, an official said on Thursday.

The offences were filed against the principals and owners of these two schools – Bliss Edify International School and Rudiment International School, he said.

A complaint was lodged at the Hinjawadi police station by Suresh Sable, an official of the Pune Zilla Parishad’s education department, in this connection. During the inspection of these schools, it was found that they did not have required approvals and permissions from the government to run the schools, Sable said.

It was found that the schools were unauthorised and charging exorbitant fees from parents, he said.

“It was also found that the principals and the management were running the schools in an unauthorised manner without adhering to the rules and regulations laid down by the government and without furnishing the necessary documents,” the official alleged.

According to the Hinjawadi police, cases were registered against the principals, owners, and directors of the schools under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 420 (cheating), 465, and 468 (both related to forgery) and others. Attempts to contact the schools for comments regarding action against them proved futile.