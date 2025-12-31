 Nashik: Global Agriculture Festival To Host Grand Community Marriage Ceremony For Widows, Divorcees & Farmers’ Children
The Global Agriculture Festival has been organised continuously for the past 15 years, and January 2026 will mark its 16th year. Under the guidance of Guru Mauli Param Pujya Annasaheb More, various programmes and initiatives are undertaken every year to promote farmers’ progress and strengthen their morale

Milind SajgureUpdated: Wednesday, December 31, 2025, 05:42 PM IST
article-image
Nashik: Global Agriculture Festival To Host Grand Community Marriage Ceremony For Widows, Divorcees & Farmers’ Children | Sourced

Nashik: A grand bride–groom meet and community marriage ceremony is being organised for widows, widowers, divorcees, children of farmers affected by suicide and excessive rainfall, differently-abled persons, and marriage aspirants from all religions during the Global Agriculture Festival to be held in January 2026, informed Abasaheb More, organiser of the Global Agriculture Festival. The event is being organised under the aegis of Akhil Bharatiya Shri Swami Samarth Seva Marg.


The Global Agriculture Festival has been organised continuously for the past 15 years, and January 2026 will mark its 16th year. Under the guidance of Guru Mauli Param Pujya Annasaheb More, various programmes and initiatives are undertaken every year to promote farmers’ progress and strengthen their morale.


The festival will be held from 23 January to 27 January at the Youth Festival Ground. As part of the marriage initiative, services such as registration of bride and groom profiles, venue-related information, and scientific guidance on pre-marital and post-marital issues will be provided by expert volunteers.

In addition, from 23 to 27 January, the Marriage Sanskar Department Pavilion at the Global Agriculture Festival will offer five days of continuous registration and guidance services for all bride and groom aspirants.

