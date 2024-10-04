Pune: NIBM Annexe Road Residents’ Complaint Over Poor Roads Draws Attention Of Maharashtra Human Rights Commission | Sourced

NIBM Annexe Road residents have on many occasions voiced their concerns to the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) regarding the poor condition of the roads. However, their concerns remain unheard by the civic body. Meanwhile, their complaint has drawn the attention of the Maharashtra State Human Rights Commission (MSHRC).

Jaymala Dhankikar, a resident of Ganga Kingston Housing Society, said, “After filing several complaints to PMC regarding the pathetic condition of roads, our concerns remain unheard. We feel left out as the civic body doesn’t prioritise our concerns. For the past 20 years, we have been struggling to get a proper road and drainage line, but nothing has been done. We have written several letters to the state regarding this matter and we also wrote a letter to the NHRC (National Human Rights Commission) which directed the SHRC to take action against the civic body. SHRC has officially registered a case against PMC and with this we want our issues to get resolved.”

“The road from SM Ghule Chowk to D Casa Building is the worst affected, the entire stretch is filled with big potholes. The PMC official in charge of Mohammadwadi-NIBM Annexe since 2014 did not construct the roads as per the DP plan and is playing with the lives of citizens. Even during the daytime when potholes are visible, it becomes really difficult to travel smoothly on these roads," said Atik Pathan, a resident of Gemini Housing Society, NIBM.

Daljeet Goraya, another resident of the NIBM Annexe, said, "The civic body has constructed the road in haste, the roads are uneven and a concrete 9m-wide road has been laid out now from Raheja Circle till Ghule Patil Chowk. Whereas they have built an 18m-wide cemented road from Raheja Circle to Archana Paradise. No proper drainage line has been made which has resulted in dirty water filling the streets, affecting the housing societies."

Meanwhile, speaking with The Free Press Journal, Ashalata Salvi, Deputy Engineer, Road Department, NIBM, said, "The work is still going on and if SHRC has registered a complaint against PMC, it is not valid. The work on three major road projects is underway in the area — from Cloud 9 forest area to Raheja Circle, from Raheja Circle to Kad Chowk and from Raheja Circle to Krushnanagar. The drainage pipeline has also been constructed. once the road is ready to use the drainage pipelines will also be functional. And it will take another 4-5 months to complete the entire road project in the area."

Aniruddha Pawaskar, Road Department head, PMC, said, "I will ask my people to immediately attend to this problem and will seek information about this."