Pune News: Retired Army Man Opens Fire During Dispute In Bhor

A 70-year-old retired army personnel allegedly opened fire during a dispute with local farmers over connecting power supply line to his property in Bhor tehsil of Pune district on Wednesday, police said.

An offence was being registered in the case against the man, said an official.

"The accused operates a resort in Bhor and had obtained permission from MSEDCL to extend the power connection from the main pole to his resort, with the poles traversing farmland owned by some farmers. As the private work to install the line to his resort was underway, objections were raised by these farmers," the official said.

When the dispute escalated, police intervened and halted the work. "However, later in the evening, the individual resumed work forcibly. When the farmers once again protested by gathering outside the compound of his resort, he resorted to firing shots using a 0.30 rifle and an airgun. He fired two rounds. Fortunately, no injuries were reported," the official stated.