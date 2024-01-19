Pune News: Chicken, Mutton Shops To Remain Closed On January 22 - Check Details Inside | Sourced

On the day of the consecration ceremony of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya (January 22), chicken and mutton shops will remain closed in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad, announced All India Jamiatul Quresh Action Committee (AIJQAC) on Friday. In addition to this, after the consecration ceremony, the committee has decided to distribute laddus and pedhas to commemorate the occasion.

In a letter issued by Sadiq Qureshi, the AIJQAC chief for Western Maharashtra, it was mentioned, "On January 22, the Qureshi community in Pune will keep their businesses closed and take part in the consecration ceremony of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. This is also a moment of happiness for the community. Lord Ram is revered by all religions."

Furthermore, in the Kunjirwadi village of Pune, a collective decision has been made not to consume non-vegetarian food on January 22. Following a meeting convened by Kunjirwadi's sarpanch, local chicken, mutton, and liquor shops have willingly chosen to remain closed on this day, reflecting a shared commitment to the celebratory atmosphere.

Meanwhile, people from all over the country and cutting across religions are flocking to Ayodhya ahead of the consecration ceremony. Driven by their faith in Lord Ram and carried through by the overwhelming religious mood in the country, they say they desire to be a part of the historic day and want to send out a message of love and unity.