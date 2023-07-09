 Pune News: Brawl Between Customer & Vendor Over Tomato Prices In Vadgaon Sheri Market; Case Registered
e-Paper Get App
HomePunePune News: Brawl Between Customer & Vendor Over Tomato Prices In Vadgaon Sheri Market; Case Registered

Pune News: Brawl Between Customer & Vendor Over Tomato Prices In Vadgaon Sheri Market; Case Registered

It is alleged that the vendor struck the customer on the face and hit him on the right cheek with the weight of the scale he was holding.

Gunwanti ParasteUpdated: Sunday, July 09, 2023, 03:04 PM IST
article-image
Tomato prices leap high as supply slows. | Pexels

 In an unfortunate incident at the Vadgaon Sheri vegetable market, an altercation broke out between a customer and a vegetable seller due to the soaring price of tomatoes. Gopal Govind Dhepe, a 42-year-old resident of Galandenagar, Vadgaon Sheri, has filed a complaint at the Chandannagar Police Station, resulting in a case being registered against Anil Gaikwad, a vendor at the market.

The brawl

According to the police, Gopal Dhepe had visited the vegetable market in Vadgaon Sheri to purchase vegetables. Upon inquiring about the price of tomatoes from Anil Gaikwad, he was informed that they were priced at Rs. 20 of 250 gram . Unhappy with the high cost, Dhepe expressed his dissatisfaction. In response, Gaikwad allegedly resorted to verbal abuse towards Dhepe.

Read Also
Pune: Residents And Police Collaborate To Tackle Traffic & Parking Issues In Kalyani Nagar
article-image

The complaint filed by Dhepe states that the situation escalated when Gaikwad physically assaulted him. It is alleged that Gaikwad struck Dhepe on the face and hit him on the right cheek with the weight of the scale he was holding. The Chandannagar Police have initiated an investigation into the matter, with Police Constable Nagare assigned to the case for investigation.

The incident is grim reminder of skyrocketing tomato prices

The incident serves as a grim reminder of the growing tensions surrounding the skyrocketing tomato prices, which have become a topic of concern among households. Authorities are urged to address the issue promptly to avoid any further conflicts or untoward incidents in the future.

Read Also
Pune News: Prime Accused In Former Jejuri Corporator's Murder Arrested
article-image
Follow us on
ADVERTISEMENT

RECENT STORIES

Pune News: Brawl Between Customer & Vendor Over Tomato Prices In Vadgaon Sheri Market; Case...

Pune News: Brawl Between Customer & Vendor Over Tomato Prices In Vadgaon Sheri Market; Case...

Pune News: Prime Accused In Former Jejuri Corporator's Murder Arrested

Pune News: Prime Accused In Former Jejuri Corporator's Murder Arrested

Pune: Residents And Police Collaborate To Tackle Traffic & Parking Issues In Kalyani Nagar

Pune: Residents And Police Collaborate To Tackle Traffic & Parking Issues In Kalyani Nagar

Pune News: Pimpri-Chinchwad Police Commissioner Inaugurates 'Jeshtanubandh' Helpline For Senior...

Pune News: Pimpri-Chinchwad Police Commissioner Inaugurates 'Jeshtanubandh' Helpline For Senior...

DRDO Scientist Espionage Case: ATS Chargesheet Says Kurulkar Was Attracted To Pakistani Spy, Shared...

DRDO Scientist Espionage Case: ATS Chargesheet Says Kurulkar Was Attracted To Pakistani Spy, Shared...