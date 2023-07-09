Pune News: Brawl Between Customer & Vendor Over Tomato Prices In Vadgaon Sheri Market; Case Registered

Tomato prices leap high as supply slows. | Pexels

In an unfortunate incident at the Vadgaon Sheri vegetable market, an altercation broke out between a customer and a vegetable seller due to the soaring price of tomatoes. Gopal Govind Dhepe, a 42-year-old resident of Galandenagar, Vadgaon Sheri, has filed a complaint at the Chandannagar Police Station, resulting in a case being registered against Anil Gaikwad, a vendor at the market.

The brawl

According to the police, Gopal Dhepe had visited the vegetable market in Vadgaon Sheri to purchase vegetables. Upon inquiring about the price of tomatoes from Anil Gaikwad, he was informed that they were priced at Rs. 20 of 250 gram . Unhappy with the high cost, Dhepe expressed his dissatisfaction. In response, Gaikwad allegedly resorted to verbal abuse towards Dhepe.

The complaint filed by Dhepe states that the situation escalated when Gaikwad physically assaulted him. It is alleged that Gaikwad struck Dhepe on the face and hit him on the right cheek with the weight of the scale he was holding. The Chandannagar Police have initiated an investigation into the matter, with Police Constable Nagare assigned to the case for investigation.

The incident is grim reminder of skyrocketing tomato prices

The incident serves as a grim reminder of the growing tensions surrounding the skyrocketing tomato prices, which have become a topic of concern among households. Authorities are urged to address the issue promptly to avoid any further conflicts or untoward incidents in the future.