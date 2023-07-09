Pune News: Prime Accused In Former Jejuri Corporator's Murder Arrested

Representative Image | FPJ

Pune: In a significant breakthrough, the Pune police crime branch has apprehended two individuals in connection with the murder of a former corporator in Jejuri. The victim, Mahebub Syed Lal Pansare, was brutally killed a few days ago by unknown assailants, leading to a case being registered at the Jejuri police station.

Police Nabs Main Culprits Behind Heinous Murder

Former Jejuri corporator Mahebub Syed Lal Pansare was murdered by unknown person for land dispute. The police arrested the two primary suspects involved in this heinous murder case. Responding to the directives of Pune Police Commissioner Ritesh Kumar So, who prioritized the capture of wanted criminals involved in serious offenses like murder and theft, the crime branch conducted an extensive operation that encompassed area searches, crime prevention patrols, checkpoints, and thorough investigations across Pune.

Pansare Was Killed 2 Days Ago

The tragic incident unfolded on July 7, 2023, in Dhalewadi, Jejuri, Purandar District, where Mahebub Syed Lal Pansare, a former corporator associated with the Nationalist Congress Party, fell victim to a brutal murder resulting from a land dispute. The Jejuri police station promptly registered a case, invoking various sections of the law, including Bhadvik 302, 307, 324, 143, 147, 148, 149, 323, 504, and 506, to address the severity and sensitivity of the crimes committed. In response, Commissioner of Police Ritesh Kumar So and Co-Commissioner of Police Sandeep Karnik So directed Deputy Commissioner of Police Amol Zende, Crime Pune City, to locate and apprehend the wanted individuals implicated in the aforementioned crimes.

On July 8, 2023, the Pune City Police, under the leadership of Deputy Commissioner of Police Amol Zende, achieved a breakthrough by successfully arresting the two main suspects involved in the crime. The accused have been identified as Vanis Prahlad Pardeshi, residing at 404 Thursday Peth, Pune, and Mahadev Vitthal Gurav, also known as Kaka Pardeshi, aged 65, residing at Dhalewadi, Bend Vasti, Jejuri, Pune, and Mulgaon, Wajegaon, Phaltan, District. An anonymous tip provided critical information regarding the presence of these individuals from Satara in the Deccan area.

Special Police Team Formed To Nab The Accused

The specialized team assigned to the case, comprising Senior Police Inspector Pratap Mankar, Police Sub-Inspector Mohandas Jadhav, Police Commissioner Surendra Jagdale, Ishwar Andhale, Sachin Ahiwale, Shankar Sampate, Saidoba Bhojrao, and Chetan Apate from Anti-Extortion Squad-2, Crime Branch, Pune City, skillfully executed a meticulous search operation in the Deccan area, ultimately leading to the successful apprehension of the accused individuals. Subsequently, the suspects confessed to their involvement in the aforementioned crime, as well as their participation in other criminal activities. The accused have now been handed over to the custody of Jejuri Police Station, Pune Rural, to proceed with further legal proceedings.