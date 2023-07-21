Pune News: Benecare Hospital Celebrates World IVF Day With Launch Of Helpline Facility

Photo credits: Oh Baby/Facebook

Pune: Benecare Mother and Child Super Speciality Hospital, a leading healthcare facility, celebrated World IVF Day with a press conference emphasizing the significance of IVF technology in enabling parenthood for couples facing infertility challenges. The event witnessed the launch of a dedicated IVF special helpline, aiming to provide advice, guidance, and counseling related to IVF procedures.

The renowned gynecologist, obstetrics, and IVF specialist, Dr. Charushila Borole-Palwade, addressed the media and highlighted the increasing incidence of infertility, which is influenced by factors such as stress, obesity, lifestyle changes, and diseases like PCOD. She stressed the importance of timely check-ups and proper care before and after marriage to address potential fertility issues.

The IVF process

Dr. Jaideep Palavade, the director of Benecare Hospital and an expert in Gynecology, Obstetrics, and Endoscopy, explained the IVF process in detail. He assured that children born through IVF are as normal, strong, and healthy as those born naturally. The hospital follows an advanced procedure, where eggs are retrieved from the woman's body, fertilized with the partner's sperm, and then implanted back into the body.

Benecare Hospital well-equipped

Dr. Amardeep Palwade, the Chief Executive Officer of the hospital, emphasized that Benecare Hospital is well-equipped with state-of-the-art facilities, including 60 beds and 15 NICUs. The hospital prioritizes maternal and child healthcare and offers a wide range of services, including Obstetrics, Gynaecology, Laparoscopy, Hysteroscopy, Pediatrics, Dental, Radiology, Physiotherapy, Diet & Nutrition, Medicine, Pathology, and Lactation Support.

Dr. Prasad Balte, a pediatrician associated with the hospital, highlighted the state-of-the-art NICU facility that plays a crucial role in saving the lives of premature or low birth weight babies. With round-the-clock care under the supervision of skilled pediatricians, the NICU ensures the well-being of newborns facing complications.

24/7 IVF Helpline

On this occasion, the hospital launched a 24/7 IVF special helpline (9039037900), dedicated to providing support and assistance to couples seeking guidance on IVF treatments and procedures.

Over the last two years, Benecare Hospital has successfully brought joy to over 2,500 couples by helping them experience the gift of parenthood through IVF. The hospital's team of experienced specialists, including gynecologists, obstetricians, and endoscopy experts have played a vital role in realizing the dreams of countless couples.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)