Pune News: 2 Cops Arrested In Connection With Lalit Patil's Escape From Sassoon Hospital |

The Pune city police have arrested two cops in connection with drug racketeer Lalit Patil's escape from Sassoon General Hospital on October 2. They have been identified as police naiks Natharam Kale and Amit Jadhav. This brings the total number of arrests related to Lalit Patil's escape to eight.

Presented in a Pune court on Friday, Kale and Jadhav were remanded in police custody for one day to facilitate further investigation. They are part of the group of 10 cops who faced suspension due to alleged negligence contributing to Patil's hospital escape.

Patil, apprehended in Chennai post his escape, recently revealed the motive behind fleeing the hospital. Police sources said that Patil feared spending a life sentence in prison. He was denied bail for three years in a drug possession case in Chakan and grew anxious when a second case was registered against him on September 30. Patil admitted to escaping Sassoon Hospital out of fear of lifetime imprisonment, according to police sources.

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)