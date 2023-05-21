Pune: Newly-launched tourist bus service No. 4 gains popularity among travellers

Pune's recently introduced tourist bus service, Number 4, by the Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML), has received an overwhelming response from tourists. The service, which commenced on Sunday from Pune Station, has witnessed a significant turnout, especially on Sundays.

The inauguration of Tourist Bus Service No. 4 took place on May 21 in the presence of Satish Gavane, Chief Transport Manager (Operation) of PMPML, and Chandrakant Varpe, Traffic Planning and Traffic Officer. Sanjay Kusalkar, the manager of Pune Station Depot, also graced the occasion. The air-conditioned e-bus was flagged off from the Pune Station Bus Station.

7 tourists routes to cover religious spots

Building upon the success of the Pune Darshan bus service, PMPML has introduced seven tourist bus routes that cover religious and tourist destinations near Pune and Pimpri Chinchwad cities. The special "tourist bus" service operates every week on Saturdays, Sundays, and public holidays since May 1, 2023. The ticket price for this service has been set at Rs 500 per passenger.

Main attractions on Bus Service No. 4

Tourist Bus Service No. 4 is specifically designed for tourists interested in visiting Khadakwasla Dam, Panshet Dam, and Varasgaon Dam. Bookings for this tourist bus service can be made at PMPML bus stands located at Deccan, Pune Station, Swargate, Katraj, Hadapsar Gadital, Bhosari, Nigdi, and Manpa Bhawan.

PMPML encourages tourists to take full advantage of this dedicated tourist bus service, providing a convenient and hassle-free experience to explore the scenic attractions near Pune. With comfortable air-conditioned e-buses and well-planned itineraries, the service aims to enhance the overall tourism experience in the region.

Whether it's a weekend getaway or a day trip, PMPML's Tourist Bus Service No. 4 offers an excellent opportunity for locals and visitors alike to explore the natural beauty and cultural sites in and around Pune. Travelers can now embark on memorable journeys, appreciating the picturesque landscapes and rich heritage the region has to offer.