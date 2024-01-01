Pune: New Year Celebration Turns Tragic In Maval As 30-Year-Old Drowns In Indrayani River | Image Credit - Freepik

As people celebrated New Year's Eve with excitement, a mishap happened in Maval tehsil on Sunday as a young man named Mayur Bhati (30), drowned in the Indrayani river during the celebration.

Many individuals visited tourist spots in Maval tehsil to celebrate the arrival of the new year. Unfortunately, amidst the celebrations, a young man who had come to enjoy the New Year's party drowned in the Indrayani river.

According to the information shared by the cops, "The deceased has been identified as Mayur Bhati (age 30, Warale). The incident occurred in the Indrayani riverbed within the limits of Varale village."

Patry turns tragic

The police have registered a case of death in this matter.

Mayur, along with his friends, had gone to the banks of the Indrayani river to celebrate New Year's eve at Varle. Mayur entered the water for a swim but tragically drowned. Upon receiving the report, the police and members of the Wildlife Conservation Organisation Maval quickly rushed to the scene.

The members of the Wildlife Conservation Organization Maval swiftly retrieved Mayur's body from the water. The sudden death of Mayur has left his family and friends in shock. To prevent such incidents, police have advised to refrain from approaching riverbanks during walks or parties.