Pune: Neelam Gorhe Urges Unity For Widows' Empowerment

In a significant gathering at the National Council of Widows in Delhi, Dr. Neelam Tai Gorhe, Deputy Speaker of Maharashtra State Legislative Council and President of Stri Aadhar Kendra Pune, delivered a powerful message, calling for unity in the pursuit of empowering widows. Recognizing the progress made in various realms of human development, Dr Gorhe emphasized the need for continued efforts to support and uplift widows in society.

During her address, Dr. Gorhe acknowledged the different stages of human progress, including economic, social, and ideological aspects. While progress has been made in some areas, she stressed that considerable work remains in the realm of widows' rights and welfare. Drawing attention to the aftermath of the Latur earthquake, she highlighted how numerous women became widows, exposing the myriad challenges they face. In many regions, widowed women are subjected to societal restrictions, confined within their homes for months, and forced to rely on others for daily chores, decision-making, and managing their children's education. Consequently, these women often find themselves at a disadvantage, with property and other rights left neglected.

Dr. Gorhe passionately advocated for a transformative change in this narrative. She called for a shift in societal attitudes, emphasizing that women from any religious background should have the freedom to complete mourning rituals within a reasonable period, after which they should regain control of their own lives. She also urged caution when accepting assistance, encouraging widows to critically assess the intentions of those offering help and to be mindful of their own well-being.

Recalling the 1993 earthquake in Maharashtra, Dr. Gorhe pointed out that the state government had implemented a decision prohibiting land transactions for a minimum of three years. She proposed a similar measure during times of calamity, prioritizing the interests of widows. Additionally, she stressed the importance of educating girls and empowering them to become self-sufficient, ensuring they are prepared to face any crisis that may arise in their lives.

In conclusion, Dr. Neelam Gorhe appealed to the women in attendance to assert themselves and reject any transactions or activities that do not align with their best interests. She shared inspiring stories of widows who have set exemplary precedents in society, including the renowned Punyashlok Ahilya Devi Holkar, who, despite becoming a widow, ascended to the throne and dedicated her life to social service. Dr. Gorhe encouraged everyone to embrace Ahilya Devi Holkar's ideals and strive for a better future.

The event was organized by Barkha Lakda and witnessed the presence of esteemed individuals, including Pramod Zinjade, Mukteshwar Munshettywar, Sudhir Kumar, Chandramohan Singh Papne, Renu Bhatia Devendra Singh Mittal, and other dignitaries who wholeheartedly participated in the discussions and proceedings. The event served as a platform to shed light on the pressing issues faced by widows and to foster a collective commitment to their empowerment and well-being.

