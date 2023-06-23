Smart card phone facility introduced in Pune's Yerwada Jail | File pic

Pune: For the first time in prisons, a smartcard audio phone facility was introduced in Yerwada Central Jail on Friday, June 23, 2023 on an experimental basis. Based on the success of this pilot project, the service is likely to be extended to 60 prisons across the state in near future, the Additional Director General of Police and Inspector General of Prisons and Correctional Services, Maharashtra Amitabh Gupta said at the inauguration of the facility in Yerwada Jail.

Benefits of smart cards

The introduction of smart card phones facilitates communication for jail inmates with their relatives, eliminating the need for coin boxes, said Gupta told reporters at a press conference.Heretofore, prison inmates used coin boxes to contact their relatives. However, these boxes are currently unavailable in the market, and if damaged, cannot be repaired. The lack of functioning coin boxes posed communication challenges for inmates. Considering this, on the recommendation of IG Prisons and Correctional Services Amitabh Gupta, the smart card facility has been implemented on a trial basis.

If the audio call project proves to be successful, video call service would be implemented, Gupta stated.While interacting with the prisoners, some in confinement for 30 years, who pleaded with Gupta that they be allowed to go out and meet their families, he acknowledged their concerns but said the final decision lay with the government. However, he assured them that he would provide a better communication facility like the newly introduced smart card phone that will enable them to stay in touch with their families while ensuring the facility is not misused.

One of the inmates who used the smart card phone facility, told FPJ, "I called my mother who lives in Shirdi, she was elated to hear from me. I have already applied for parole and needed some documents, so I requested my mother to send them." Recounting his experience, another inmate said, "When I called my father in Ahmednagar, he couldn't hold back his tears. I am grateful to the jail authorities for initiating the mobile phone facility." Special Inspector General of Police Dr Jalinder Supekar and other senior officers were also present at the inauguration at Yerwada Central Jail.