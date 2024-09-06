Pune: NCP's Rupali Patil Thombare Objects To Possible Nomination Of Rupali Chakankar As MLC | Facebook

Rupali Patil Thombare, a leader of Ajit Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and state spokesperson, raised objections to the possible nomination of Rupali Chakankar, who is holding posts like Maharashtra State President of the NCP Women's Wing and Chairperson of the Maharashtra Women Commission, as Member of Legislative Council from the 12 Governor appointed MLCs in the Maharashtra Assembly.

Rupali Thombare Patil took to Facebook on Thursday to voice her concerns, questioning the party's decision to consider Chakankar for the nomination despite already holding the post of Chairperson of the Maharashtra State Commission for Women. She emphasised the need for the party to adhere to the principle of "one person, one post" and demanded equal opportunities for other capable and hard-working women within the NCP.

Thombare's post raises questions regarding the party's selection process.

Meanwhile, several ground-level party workers within the Pune unit have also been voicing their desire to allot one MLC post to current City President Deepak Mankar. Party workers have been saying that it's us who remained loyal to Ajit Pawar even after the party split and held the party strongly in Pune.

"We have also worked very hard during the recently concluded Lok Sabha election, where our Mahayuti candidate from Pune seats registered the win; therefore, these efforts should be awarded to the party president in the city," they added.