Pune: NCP-SP Chief Sharad Pawar Says Kashmiri Muslims Never Backed Neighbouring Country's Attempts To Create Unrest

Pune: NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar on Wednesday said the Kashmiri Muslims never supported the attempts by "a neighbouring country" to create unrest in India.

Speaking at an event organised by the city-based Sarhad Institute, which provides education to students from conflict-affected areas, Pawar referred to the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam in which 26 civilians were killed.

"People outside Kashmir often harbour fear about the Kashmiri people, but the ground reality is different. Kashmir is India's part. Kashmir has contributed immensely to India," Pawar said.

"There was an attack in Pahalgam. People were scared, and a neighbouring country tried to create unrest. However, the Kashmiri people never supported them. The chief minister (Omar Abdullah) immediately called a meeting, and a resolution was tabled stating, "We will remain with India, we will not support this attack, and we will do whatever is necessary to protect Kashmir," he said.

"Whatever the neighbouring country may try to do, the Kashmiri people will never go with them. That is why we must always have a positive outlook towards Kashmiris and Kashmiri Muslims," the former defence minister added.

Kashmir is an integral part of India and has made a huge contribution to the nation, Pawar further said.

While the law-and-order situation in Kashmir made it difficult for people to send their children to school, Sanjay Nahar and others of the Sarhad organisation arranged for their education in Pune and showed that the entire India stands united with Kashmir, the NCP (SP) chief said.

