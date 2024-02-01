Pune: NCP Protests Alleged Harassment By Central Agencies, Cites Unjust Targeting Of Opposition Leaders

Against the backdrop of the arrest of former Jharkhand chief minister and JMM leader Hemant Soren by the Enforcement Directorate and the summons issued to Nationalist Congress Party's (NCP-Sharad Pawar) MLA Rohit Pawar, Pune City NCP President Prashant Jagtap led an agitation against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), alleging harassment of opposition leaders by various central agencies.

In strong protest, Pune City NCP organized a demonstration at the entrance of Pune Collectorate. Slogans like "Modi-Shah Hay Hay, Dictator Sarkar Murdabad" echoed around the district collector's office.

A statement was handed over to Deputy Collector Jyoti Kadam on behalf of the NCP, warning against the continued harassment of opposition party leaders.

Jagtap highlighted the unjust harassment faced by opposition leaders from central agencies like the ED, CBI, and Income Tax, alleging that they act in accordance with the directives of Narendra Modi and Amit Shah. He pointed out the contrasting treatment, where opposition leaders aligned with the BJP receive regular clean chits, while those opposing BJP's policies are targeted.

'Govt failing to address the fundamental issues'

"In Maharashtra, the state president of NCP, Jayant Patil, and youth leader MLA Rohit Pawar are facing continuous harassment from central agencies. The BJP government, failing to address the fundamental issues affecting the people, is tarnishing democratic values by targeting elected representatives who oppose their policies," noted Jagtap.

During this demonstration, NCP City President Prashant Jagtap, former MLA Jagannath Shewale, Kishore Kamble, Dr Sunil Jagtap, Mrinalini Vani, Vikram Jadhav, Shekhar Dhawade, Naresh Pagdalu, Rohan Paigude, Rameez Syed, Pooja Katkar, Sameer Pawar, Rupali Shinde, Swati Chitnis, Ravi Kalamkar, Praveen Alhat, Tanveer Sheikh, Ajinkya Palkar, Asif Sheikh, Praveen Tupe, Faim Shaikh, along with hundreds of activists, participated in this protest.