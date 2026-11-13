Pune: NCP MLAs Reaffirm Support For Sunetra Pawar Amid Merger Buzz

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar | Pune DIO

Pune: With speculation mounting over a possible merger between the two Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) factions, Deputy Chief Minister and NCP chief Sunetra Pawar’s reported calls to 41 party leaders have brought the party’s internal developments into focus.

Against this backdrop, NCP legislators from Pune met Sunetra Pawar at Jijai Bungalow, the Pawar family’s residence, on Friday. Her son and Rajya Sabha MP Parth Pawar was present from the beginning, while Jay Pawar joined later.

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The reported outreach by Sunetra Pawar’s office was aimed at ascertaining the views of party representatives on a possible merger, their political position and whether they had been approached by leaders of the Sharad Pawar-led NCP (SP). This followed Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut’s claim that 20-22 legislators from the Ajit Pawar-led NCP were in contact with the rival faction and could leave the party.

All Pune district NCP legislators attended the gathering, including Dattatray Bharne (Indapur), Shankar Mandekar (Bhor), Sunil Shelke (Maval), Chetan Tupe (Hadapsar), Anna Bansode (Pimpri), Dilip Walse Patil (Ambegaon) and Mauli Katke (Shirur-Haveli).

However, the legislators maintained that it was a courtesy visit following Diwali and not a formal party meeting. They said no merger discussions took place and that the gathering focused on drought conditions, constituency-level development works, pending funds and farmers’ concerns.

‘All merger-related powers rest with Sunetra Pawar’

Agriculture Minister and NCP MLA Dattatray Bharne dismissed speculation that the gathering had been convened to discuss the merger. He said the party’s legislators had already authorised Sunetra Pawar to take a decision on the issue and would abide by it.

“There was no discussion whatsoever about the merger today. We had held a meeting earlier, during which everyone had given Sunetra Vahini the authority to take a decision. Whatever decision she takes will be acceptable to everyone,” Bharne said.

He added that the legislators had gathered because the Pawar family could not celebrate Diwali following the death of former Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and had not met during the festival.

Bharne said the discussions centred on drought conditions and development requirements in the legislators’ constituencies. He added that the state government had provided assistance from its own treasury, while central assistance was awaited. On the ongoing agitation over water supply in Indapur, he said the legislators would meet the concerned ministers and request an early release of water.

MLAs reaffirm support, raise local issues

NCP MLA Chetan Tupe said he had visited Jijai Bungalow to discuss pending development works in his constituency. He maintained that there had been no formal meeting or discussion on the merger, adding that the final decision rested with the party leadership.

Maval MLA Sunil Shelke also described the gathering as a courtesy visit. He said Sunetra Pawar had asked legislators to visit their constituencies, meet farmers and understand their difficulties. Shelke rejected speculation about legislators switching sides, asserting that none of the NCP MLAs was in contact with the Sharad Pawar-led faction.

Bhor MLA Shankar Mandekar reaffirmed his support for Sunetra Pawar, saying that whatever decision she took on the merger would be acceptable to him. Shirur-Haveli MLA Mauli Katke also backed her decision and raised the demand that the NCP be given the Finance portfolio.

Umesh Patil rejects merger talks

Senior NCP leader Umesh Patil rejected reports of merger discussions, saying the meeting was routine. He said it was natural for party legislators to meet Sunetra Pawar, who is the party president, Deputy Chief Minister and Guardian Minister of Pune district.

Patil said legislators had administrative and development-related matters to discuss, including issues concerning the District Planning Committee and pending files at the secretariat.

“We are tired of clarifying that there are no discussions on the merger. There have been no talks from either side, neither officially nor unofficially,” he said.

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Referring to statements by NCP (SP) leaders Supriya Sule and Rohit Pawar that no merger proposal was before them, Patil questioned why his party’s clarifications were not receiving similar attention. He also urged the media to verify party-related developments with authorised spokespersons and senior leaders rather than rely on what he termed "bogus sources".