Pune: Amit Shah To Inaugurate Rashtriya Ekta Daud, Attend NHECL Groundbreaking On November 15 |

Pune: Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah will visit Pune on November 15 to attend multiple programmes, including the Pune Rashtriya Ekta Daud and the groundbreaking ceremony of a new project at the National Heavy Engineering Cooperative Limited (NHECL) in Talegaon Dabhade.

According to a programme poster shared by BJP leader Kunal Tilak, Shah will inaugurate the Pune Rashtriya Ekta Daud, which is scheduled to begin at 5.30 am from Alka Talkies Chowk. The event is being organised under the banner of ‘Run for Unity’ as part of the ‘Nasha Mukt Yuva for Viksit Bharat 2026’ initiative. Union Minister of State for Cooperation and Pune MP Murlidhar Mohol is listed as the coordinator.

Shah will also be the chief guest at the groundbreaking ceremony for a new project at NHECL in Talegaon Dabhade, located in Pune district. Mohol announced the visit and said the project would mark the revival of the cooperative engineering enterprise.

NHECL has remained non-operational for the past few years. Its revival is expected to benefit sugar factories in Maharashtra and other states by strengthening the supply of machinery. The proposed expansion will also help the organisation develop and supply equipment for sectors such as dairy and ethanol.

Shah had announced plans to invest in NHECL during his visit to Kolhapur in June this year. The initiative aims to restore the organisation's operations and expand its manufacturing activities.

Ahead of the visit, Mohol inspected the NHECL premises on Sunday to review preparations. He held discussions with officials on arrangements, security, essential facilities and coordination between the agencies involved.

Mohol said the concerned departments and agencies were working together to ensure the smooth conduct of the programme.