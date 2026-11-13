Pune: CNG Price Hike Adds To Auto Drivers’ Struggles Amid Growing Rapido Bike Taxi Competition | AI

Pune: Commuters and households across Pune and adjoining areas will have to pay more for natural gas following a hike in compressed natural gas (CNG) and domestic piped natural gas (PNG) prices announced by Maharashtra Natural Gas Limited (MNGL).

With the revision, CNG will now cost ₹99 per kg, while domestic PNG will be priced at ₹53 per standard cubic metre (SCM). The revised rates came into effect at midnight on Thursday.

According to MNGL, the price revision was necessitated by an increase in the procurement cost of natural gas. CNG prices have risen by ₹1.25 per kg, while domestic PNG rates have increased by ₹1.50 per SCM.

The revised CNG and PNG prices will apply across Pune, Pimpri-Chinchwad, Chakan, Talegaon and Hinjawadi. The increase is likely to add to the monthly expenses of thousands of motorists and households that depend on natural gas for transport and cooking.

Autorickshaw drivers feel the pinch

The impact is expected to be particularly significant for autorickshaw drivers, cab operators and private vehicle owners who rely on CNG as a relatively economical alternative to petrol and diesel.

Raghvendra Sethe, an autorickshaw driver, told The Free Press Journal that the government should consider the difficulties faced by autorickshaw and cab drivers.

"On one side, Rapido bike taxis are affecting our trips, while on the other, fuel prices are increasing day by day. It is becoming difficult to survive. The government should also think about autorickshaw and cab drivers. Electric autos should be allowed by the ministry," Sethe said.

Revised natural gas rates

In the Pune region, the revised prices are

CNG- ₹99 per kg, while

Domestic PNG- ₹53 per SCM.

In Nashik and Dhule, CNG is priced at ₹99.75 per kg.

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