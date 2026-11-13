Pune Crime: 30-Year-Old Arrested For Sexually Assaulting Six-Year-Old Boy | Sourced

Pune: Pune Police's Anti-Extortion Squad-II has arrested a 30-year-old man accused of sexually assaulting a six-year-old boy in the city. The accused, identified as Asif Ibrahim Shaikh, a resident of Lane No. 44, Private Road, near Anganwadi, Tadiwala Road, was traced and apprehended near Pune Railway Station following an immediate search operation launched by the Crime Branch.

According to the police, a complaint was lodged by the boy's father, Ramkumar Sangam Lal Diwakar, at Bundgarden Police Station, alleging that Shaikh had sexually assaulted his six-year-old son.

The incident came to light when Lashkar Division's Night Round Officer, Police Inspector Yuvraj Hande, informed Assistant Police Inspector Shrikant Chavan about it over the phone during a parallel night-round operation.

Anti-Extortion Squad-II personnel, including Police Head Constables Sujit Waghmare and Ajinath Yede, immediately launched a search operation in the Tadiwala Road and Pune Railway Station areas to trace Shaikh. He was subsequently taken into custody.

The accused is being handed over to Bundgarden Police Station for further legal proceedings and investigation.

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