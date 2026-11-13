Pune: Metro Services To Begin At 3.40 Am On November 15 For Run For Unity, Soldierathon | India Running (Representative Pic)

Pune: Participants in the National Unity Run (Run for Unity) and Soldierathon, scheduled to be held in Pune on Sunday, Nov 15, will be able to use Metro services from as early as 3.40 am, with Pune Metro announcing special early-morning operations to facilitate the thousands of runners expected to take part in the events.

The Pune Metro administration has decided to advance its regular service timings to ensure that runners, citizens and sports enthusiasts can reach their respective event venues on time without facing transport difficulties. The initiative is also aimed at encouraging the use of public transport and reducing traffic congestion during the events.

Under the special arrangement, the first Metro trains will depart at 3.40 am from all four terminal stations: Ramwadi, Vanaz, PCMC and Swargate. Between 3.40 am and 6 am, trains will operate at intervals of 20 minutes across both Metro corridors.

Additionally, considering the expected rush of marathon participants, Pune Metro will operate extra services every 10 minutes from the Civil Court interchange station towards Vanaz and PCMC.

Participants in the Run for Unity, whose event venue is Lokmanya Tilak Chowk (Alka Chowk), can take the Vanaz-bound Metro corridor. Meanwhile, those participating in Soldierathon can use the PCMC-bound corridor to reach their respective event locations.

The special timetable will cover both Metro routes: Corridor 1, connecting PCMC and Swargate, and Corridor 2, connecting Vanaz and Ramwadi. Passengers travelling between the two corridors can change trains at the Civil Court interchange station.

The Run for Unity is organised to promote national integration, unity, fitness and the use of public transport, while Soldierathon is being held to honour the contribution and sacrifice of soldiers.

Pune Metro has appealed to participants, citizens and sports enthusiasts to make maximum use of the special services and opt for public transport to avoid traffic congestion and ensure a safe and convenient journey.

Level up your brain the fun way. Play daily games and quizzes on FPJ Smart!