PMC Commissioner Steps Up Road Inspections Ahead Of Pune Grand Tour 2027 | Sourced

Pune: A day after announcing a strict November 20 deadline for completing road-related works ahead of the Pune Grand Tour 2027, Pune Municipal Commissioner Naval Kishore Ram on Friday inspected several stretches being developed under Package One and directed officials and contractors to expedite the work.

The inspection comes amid the civic body’s push to ensure that roads and supporting infrastructure are ready well before the international cycling event. The Commissioner had warned that any road excavation after November 20 would attract a fourfold penalty, directing agencies to complete pending works within the stipulated deadline.

During Friday’s inspection, Ram reviewed road development works on Baner Road, particularly the stretch from Yashada to Ganraj Chowk, as well as roads in the Khadki Cantonment area. He also inspected ongoing works between Bremen Chowk and Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Chowk, Khadki Railway Station and ABIL Chowk, and along Ganeshkhind Road.

The review covered asphalting, adjustment of chamber heights to match road levels, footpath construction and other infrastructure-related works. The Commissioner instructed officials and contractors to speed up the work and ensure that footpaths and all associated works are completed immediately.

He also directed that Metro pillars be painted as part of the beautification drive. Further, dividers along the Metro route were to be aligned in a straight line to give the roads a uniform and organised appearance.