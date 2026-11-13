PHOTOS: Pune's Vetal Tekdi Birding Marathon Records 175 Species | Ranjeet Rane

Pune: From rare migratory birds to young enthusiasts spending 12 hours tracking avian species, Pune's Vetal Tekdi offered a glimpse of its rich biodiversity during the eight-day Vetal Tekdi Birding Marathon, which concluded on November 12. The fourth edition of the initiative saw nearly 100 registrations and documented 175 bird species across the hill complex, strengthening the conservation campaign to protect one of the city’s last remaining green spaces.

Indian Roller | Sourced

Spotted Owlet | Sourced

Organised from November 5 to 12 during Maharashtra’s Pakshi Saptah (Bird Week), the marathon recorded 151 eBird checklists, 350 hours of birding and a collective walking distance of 392.3 km. The species count was around 10 higher than last year’s 164, with birders from different age groups participating.

A major change this year was the expansion of the event beyond Vetal Tekdi to cover the entire unbroken hill landscape from Bavdhan to Chaturshringi, including Mhatoba Hill and Panchavati. Ranjeet Rane, an amateur birder and volunteer with the Vetal Tekdi Bachav Kruti Samiti, said, “For the past three editions, we were using only the Vetal Tekdi location as a hotspot. This year, we have taken the entire unbroken hill landscape, considering the stretch from Bavdhan till Chaturshringi as a single unit.”

Cotton Pygmy Goose |

Shikara | Sourced

Rare Sightings Highlight Biodiversity

Among the significant sightings were the tricoloured bunting, red-necked falcon, steppe eagle, European roller and common cuckoo. The European roller, a passage migrant, was reportedly sighted and photographed almost every day during the marathon, despite its usual migration period being around the end of September or early October.

Rane said, “These are significant sightings. The European roller and common cuckoo were both recorded during the marathon, indicating interesting migratory activity on the hill.”

The hill has recorded more than 280 bird species over the years, including rare visitors such as the European honey-buzzard. This year’s sightings were verified through a two-level process involving the organisers’ reviewers and eBird’s global review system, which checks unusual observations and seeks supporting photographs, audio or field notes.