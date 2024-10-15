 Pune: NCP Leader Ramraje Naik Nimbalkar's Brother and Phaltan MLA Dipak Chavan Leave Ajit Pawar Camp to Join Sharad Pawar-Led NCP (SP)
Pune: NCP Leader Ramraje Naik Nimbalkar's Brother and Phaltan MLA Dipak Chavan Leave Ajit Pawar Camp to Join Sharad Pawar-Led NCP (SP)

Along with Sanjeev Raje Naik Nimbalkar, NCP MLA from Phaltan Dipak Chavan and his supporters also joined the NCP (SP) in the presence of Sharad Pawar.

Tuesday, October 15, 2024
article-image

NCP leader Ramraje Naik Nimbalkar's brother Sanjeev Raje Naik Nimbalkar on Monday joined the Sharad Pawar-led NCP (SP) in Phaltan in Satara district.

Along with Sanjeev Raje Naik Nimbalkar, NCP MLA from Phaltan Dipak Chavan and his supporters also joined the NCP (SP) in the presence of Sharad Pawar.

Incidentally, while inducting BJP leader Harshwardhan Patil into his group some days ago, Sharad Pawar had said a similar programme would be held in Phaltan as well, giving rise to speculation that Ramraje Naik Nimbalkar was set to leave the Ajit Pawar-led NCP.

Speaking on Monday, Sharad Pawar said though Ramraje Naik Nimbalkar was not present for the function, his heart is with the NCP (SP).

"See his mental state. He is not happy in the ruling alliance," the NCP (SP) supremo asserted.

