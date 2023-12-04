Pune: Navy Day Celebrated At Sinhagad Fort; See Pics | @PRODefPune

The Navy Foundation Pune Chapter (NFPC), an organisation comprising retired naval officers, commemorated Navy Day on Monday at Sinhagad Fort within the city. The celebration involved the hoisting of the national flag at the fort. The event witnessed participation from over 80 naval veterans alongside their family members, informed PRO Defence Pune on X (formerly Twitter).

Members of Navy Foundation Pune Chapter (NFPC) celebrated Navy Day by hoisting the National flag on the revered mast at Sinhagarh Fort, Pune. More than 80 Naval Veterans including their family members attended.

Established on December 27, 1988, the NFPC was envisioned to serve as a centralised body for better serving retired naval officers. Initially encompassing six chapters, the organisation has since expanded to include 15 chapters in cities such as Chandigarh, Delhi, Jaipur, Lucknow, Mumbai, Pune, Goa, Kolkata, Odisha (Bhubaneswar), Visakhapatnam, Hyderabad, Chennai, Coimbatore, Kerala (Kochi), and Bengaluru.

The Navy Foundation Pune Chapter, initially founded as Navy Foundation Pune Charter on October 1, 1989, underwent a name change to Navy Foundation Pune Chapter on February 9, 1990.

The foundational principles of NFPC underscore its commitment to being an apolitical and secular entity, fostering camaraderie among naval veterans, extending support to the government during wartime or calamities, engaging in charitable, social, philanthropic, cultural, educational activities for retired individuals, and safeguarding their interests.

Why is Navy Day celebrated?

India observes Navy Day on December 4 to honour the pivotal role played by the Indian Navy during the 1971 war with Pakistan. This day marks the Indian Navy's audacious and successful attack on the Karachi harbour, a significant operation that showcased the navy's strength and valour, ultimately contributing to India's victory in the war.