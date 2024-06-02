Pune: Municipal Officer Rams SUV Into Two Vehicles | Representative Image

An SUV allegedly driven by the chief officer of a municipal council in Pune district rammed into two vehicles on Saturday but nobody was injured, police said.

The incident occurred in Talegaon Dabhade town, about 38 km away from Pune city.

NK Patil, the chief officer of Talegaon Dabhade municipal council who was at the wheel, was sent for medical examination to ascertain whether he was driving drunk.

"The chief officer drove his SUV recklessly and negligently which rammed into two parked vehicles from behind on a roadside, causing damage," a Talegaon Dabhade police station officer said.

A complaint was lodged by one of the owners of a damaged vehicle, he said.

"We are investigating whether Patil was under the influence of alcohol when the incident took place. He has been sent for medical investigation," the officer added.