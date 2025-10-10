Pune Municipal Elections: Assembly Voter List As Of July 1 To Form Basis Of Civic Polls | Anand Chaini

Preparations for the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) elections have started, and the work of preparing voter lists for this is underway. The State Election Commission has directed that the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly voter list existing on July 1, 2025, be used as the main voter list. Therefore, only those whose names were registered by July 1, 2025, will be able to vote in the municipal elections.

The final ward structure of the Pune Municipal Corporation has been announced for the upcoming municipal elections. Now all eyes are on the ward-wise reservation draw. The Election Commission has started preparations for the elections at a fast pace. A separate cell has been appointed for this, and two assistants have also been appointed to prepare the voter list.

To prepare the voter list, the State Election Commission has made a special website for the voter list available to all municipal corporations in the state, and each municipal corporation has also been given a separate user ID and password for the same. The Commission has also given clear instructions that the concerned municipal corporation administration should download the list according to the number of the assembly constituency within their respective jurisdiction and prepare the main voter list.

According to a letter issued by Pradeep Parab, Under Secretary, State Election Commission, orders have been issued to complete the work of downloading the main voter list between October 10 and 14, 2025. After that, the preparations for the voter list will be completed by preparing the ward-wise voter list.

In this regard, a meeting of Deputy Commissioners, Assistant Commissioners, and computer experts of all Municipal Corporations will be organised through video conference on Friday, October 10. Two to three officers/employees from each Municipal Corporation have been instructed to attend this meeting.