Pune Municipal Corporation Election Results: BJP Sweeps Wards No 3 (Viman Nagar-Lohegaon) & 10 (Bavdhan-Bhusari Colony) | Anand Chaini

The entire panels of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has won in Wards No. 3 (Viman Nagar-Lohegaon) and 10 (Bavdhan-Bhusari Colony) of the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC).

As per the results declared of Ward No. 3, Pritam Khandve has won from the 'A' seat, Anil Satav from the 'B' seat, Aishwarya Pathare from the 'C' seat and Ramdas Dabhade from the 'D' seat.

In Ward No. 10, Kiran Dagade Patil has won from the 'A' seat, Rupali Pawar from the 'B' seat, Alpana Varpe from the 'C' seat and Dilip Vedepatil from the 'D' seat.

Meanwhile, polling took place for a total of 163 seats, as two Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidates, Manjusha Nagpure and Shrikant Jagtap from Ward No. 35, were already elected unopposed.

Ranjan Kumar Sharma, Joint Commissioner of Police, said that overall polling in Pune on Thursday was peaceful, barring seven to eight complaints of money distribution and chaos at some polling booths over claims of bogus voting.

Poll officials said that 26 control units and 76 ballot units were replaced following technical glitches. The CUs and BUs were replaced swiftly and the polling process continued, they added.