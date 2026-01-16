 'Dadacha Vada' Fails In Pune, Pimpri-Chinchwad As BJP Retains Both Municipal Corporations
e-Paper Get App
HomePune'Dadacha Vada' Fails In Pune, Pimpri-Chinchwad As BJP Retains Both Municipal Corporations

'Dadacha Vada' Fails In Pune, Pimpri-Chinchwad As BJP Retains Both Municipal Corporations

Deputy Chief Minister and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Ajit Pawar put in an all-out effort to wrest control of the Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporations from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), but failed to win the confidence of the voters

Ankit ShuklaUpdated: Friday, January 16, 2026, 01:14 PM IST
article-image
'Dadacha Vada' Fails In Pune, Pimpri-Chinchwad As BJP Retains Both Municipal Corporations | Anand Chaini

Deputy Chief Minister and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Ajit Pawar put in an all-out effort to wrest control of the Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporations from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), but failed to win the confidence of the voters.

Despite making a slew of promises, including free PMPML bus services and free Pune Metro rides, the NCP could not translate its campaign into electoral success, as the BJP crossed the majority mark on its own.

Read Also
Voter Turnout Declines Compared To 2017 In Pune & Pimpri-Chinchwad; PMC Records 52.42%, PCMC 57.71%...
article-image

Ajit Pawar led an aggressive and high-voltage campaign in both cities, which had raised expectations that the NCP would pose a serious challenge to the BJP, which has been in power since 2017. However, the results did not reflect those expectations.

Ahead of the elections, Ajit Pawar’s NCP had also joined hands with Sharad Pawar’s NCP-SP in an attempt to consolidate votes against the BJP. Yet, the alliance failed to make a significant impact, and the BJP emerged as the clear winner once again.

FPJ Shorts
BMC Elections 2026 Results: Mahayuti Alliance Set To Bag Mumbai Mayor, Says Union Minister Ramdas Athawale | VIDEO
BMC Elections 2026 Results: Mahayuti Alliance Set To Bag Mumbai Mayor, Says Union Minister Ramdas Athawale | VIDEO
RCB Women's Clubbing Night; Smriti Mandhana, Lauren Bell & Shreyanka Patil Groove To Desi Beats
RCB Women's Clubbing Night; Smriti Mandhana, Lauren Bell & Shreyanka Patil Groove To Desi Beats
BMC Elections 2026 Results: Congress MLA Aslam Shaikh's Son Haiderali Shaikh Wins From Malad's Ward Number 34
BMC Elections 2026 Results: Congress MLA Aslam Shaikh's Son Haiderali Shaikh Wins From Malad's Ward Number 34
Cross Season 2 OTT Release: When And Where To Watch Aldis Hodge's Crime Thriller Series?
Cross Season 2 OTT Release: When And Where To Watch Aldis Hodge's Crime Thriller Series?
Read Also
Pune Election Results: Prashant Jagtap Gives Congress First Win, Defeats BJP's Abhijit Shivarkar
article-image

Voter turnout

The final voter turnout for the Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation elections, which took place on Thursday, was released just minutes before the counting of votes on Friday morning.

As per the turnout data, Pune registered a voter turnout of 52.42%. A total of 18,62,408 voters cast their votes, which included 9,73,503 male voters, 8,88,809 female voters, and 96 transgender voters.

Meanwhile, Pimpri-Chinchwad registered a voter turnout of 57.71%. A total of 9,89,026 voters cast their votes, which included 5,25,147 male voters, 4,63,827 female voters, and 52 transgender voters.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Pune Municipal Corporation Election Results: BJP Sweeps Wards No 3 (Viman Nagar-Lohegaon) & 10...
Pune Municipal Corporation Election Results: BJP Sweeps Wards No 3 (Viman Nagar-Lohegaon) & 10...
Pune Election Results: Vote Counting Halted In Shaniwar Peth After NCP's Rupali Thombare-Patil...
Pune Election Results: Vote Counting Halted In Shaniwar Peth After NCP's Rupali Thombare-Patil...
'Dadacha Vada' Fails In Pune, Pimpri-Chinchwad As BJP Retains Both Municipal Corporations
'Dadacha Vada' Fails In Pune, Pimpri-Chinchwad As BJP Retains Both Municipal Corporations
Pune Municipal Corporation Election Results: BJP Panel Wins In Ward No 36 (Sahakarnagar-Padmavati)
Pune Municipal Corporation Election Results: BJP Panel Wins In Ward No 36 (Sahakarnagar-Padmavati)
‘BJP Winning With Full Mandate,’ Says Union Minister Murlidhar Mohol On Pune Civic Poll Trends
‘BJP Winning With Full Mandate,’ Says Union Minister Murlidhar Mohol On Pune Civic Poll Trends