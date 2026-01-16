 Pune Municipal Corporation Election Results: BJP Panel Wins In Ward No 36 (Sahakarnagar-Padmavati)
As per the results declared, Veena Ghosh has won from the 'A' seat by 4,000 votes, Shailaja Bhosale from the 'B' seat by 2,595 votes, Sai Thopate from 'C' seat by 2,400 votes and Mahesh Wabale from 'D' seat by 5,000 votes

Indu BhagatUpdated: Friday, January 16, 2026, 12:42 PM IST
The entire panel of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has won in Ward No. 36 (Sahakarnagar-Padmavati) of the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC).

As per the results declared, Veena Ghosh has won from the 'A' seat by 4,000 votes, Shailaja Bhosale from the 'B' seat by 2,595 votes, Sai Thopate from 'C' seat by 2,400 votes and Mahesh Wabale from 'D' seat by 5,000 votes.

Ward No. 36 recorded a voter turnout of 54.62%. A total of 44,264 voters cast their votes, which included 22,464 male voters, 21,795 female voters and five transgender voters.

Meanwhile, polling took place in Pune for 163 seats, as two BJP candidates, Manjusha Nagpure and Shrikant Jagtap from Ward No. 35, were already elected unopposed.

Ranjan Kumar Sharma, Joint Commissioner of Police, said that overall polling in Pune on Thursday was peaceful, barring seven to eight complaints of money distribution and chaos at some polling booths over claims of bogus voting.

Poll officials said that 26 control units and 76 ballot units were replaced following technical glitches. The CUs and BUs were replaced swiftly and the polling process continued, they added.

